Joe Burrow's NFL MVP odds skyrocket following win over Bills

Taking a look at the latest odds to win NFL MVP after Joe Burrow's strong performance against the Bills
Joe Burrow is officially back.
After a rough start to the season which can be attributed to a banged up calf muscle, Joe Burrow has looked like the quarterback we know and love in the Bengals' two most recent games since their bye week. Their most recent game was an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
As a result, Joe Burrow's odds to win NFL MVP have taken a significant leap forward.
NFL MVP odds
Joe Burrow NFL MVP odds
Joe Burrow entered the season as the betting favorite at some sportsbooks to win NFL MVP, but after a rough start to the year he dropped as low as +2000. Now, after two-straight wins, Burrow's odds have taken a massive leap.
We're now officially at the halfway point of the NFL season and Burrow is back in the MVP mix at +900. Only Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Tua Tagovailoa are higher on the list than Burrow.
According to PFF.com, by far his two best games of the season came in the last two weeks. If he continues this level of play, there's no reason he can't make a run at the MVP award.
Let's remember that not only did he have two unbelievable performances in a row, but they were against two of the best teams in the NFL in the 49ers and Bills.
