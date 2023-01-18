Joe Burrow isn't buying the underdog narrative ahead of Bengals/Bills
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals head to Orchard Park this weekend for a showdown with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.
Oddsmakers have the Bills as 5.5 point favorites as of this writing and when asked how he feels about that, Burrow laughed and scoffed "I never feel like an underdog."
Can you blame the guy for being confident? So far in his career, he's overcome the odds on the biggest and brighest stages (with the lone exception being the Super Bowl but he was close to winning that game too).
Joe Burrow doesn't feel like an underdog
Zac Taylor also isn't into the underdog narrative, noting that the Bengals are the defending AFC champions.
I am surprised that the Bengals are 5.5 point dogs entering this game because the Bills haven't been playing great while the Bengals look terrific. Both teams' Wild Card games came down to the wire though and this matchup is in Buffalo, so that's automatically three points in the Bills' favor. Had they been 3-point favorites, I'd have understood it a little more, but a 5.5 point swing? That's a lot.
Fortunately, Burrow isn't worried about the Bills. It's that confidence Burrow displays that makes him such a fan favorite and the hopeful franchise quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals for the next decade.
What's funnier about this media session is that Burrow accidentally grabbed backup quarterback Brandon Allen's jersey. He chalked it up to just that it was "one of those days".
Funny and talented. The recipe for a perfect franchise quarterback, wouldn't you agree?