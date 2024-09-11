Joe Burrow offers hilarious response to social media water bottle fiasco
By Ryan Heckman
Last season ended prematurely for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after he needed to undergo surgery on his throwing wrist. Over the course of the offseason, there were certainly those who doubted Burrow and alluded to his injury history as to why the Bengals should be worried.
With Burrow back and healthy, now, all it took was one week for questions and whispers to start arising over that wrist of his.
After a clip of Burrow picking up a water bottle went viral, with people questioning why it looked difficult for him to pick it up, the quarterback had to deal with silly questions about the fiasco when he met the media on Wednesday.
You can check out the full clip of the water bottle "incident" here.
Burrow was asked about the water bottle fiasco Wednesday, to which he replied: "I don't know ... I drank water. I can't say I've seen that or know what anybody's talking about."
Folks still wondered why it always appeared Burrow was shaking and flexing his wrist throughout the game on Sunday afternoon, so the quarterback was questioned about that as well.
Burrow's answer seemed pretty logical, per Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer:
"When you’re coming back from an injury, you’re always trying to keep a joint loose. I’m keeping my mobility the way it’s supposed to be. I do it all the time."
There is legitimate reason to worry about Joe Burrow, regardless of what we're hearing
While Burrow's response is funny and lighthearted, it should also be noted that he very well may not be 100 percent healthy. In practice, we've seen videos of him throwing deep balls no problem. But, when it came to game day, it was a different story.
Why on earth would the Bengals disallow Burrow to go deeper, and more often, when he's got someone like Ja'Marr Chase to throw to? We heard Chase's feedback as to his limited targets in Week 1. He was very vocal about not having opportunities to make plays and noting that the Bengals historically start slow.
Zac Taylor called an odd game plan for a quarterback who is supposedly healthy and has one of the best wide receivers in the game on his side. Just 5.6 yards per attempt? And as for starting slow, Chase is right. The Bengals fell flat on their face against the Patriots, and in a game they should have dominated.
It's curious, to say the least.
Therefore, the whole water bottle fiasco might not seem so crazy, after all. The questions about Burrow's wrist will only continue to be asked until he and Taylor prove them all wrong with their game plan.
Hopefully, Burrow is indeed healthy, because the Bengals get to take on the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.