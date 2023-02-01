Joe Burrow is officially undefeated against Tom Brady
Tom Brady is retiring (for real this time) and that means that Joe Burrow will not be playing against him again and will have that 1-0 record against the GOAT for a lifetime.
Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning. He said last year that he was going to retire but then about a month later, changed his mind. He returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they looked awful and only made the playoffs due to a terrible NFC South.
This time, Brady says the retirement is for real.
Joe Burrow 1-0 against Tom Brady
The Cincinnati Bengals faced the Buccaneers in Week 14 and initially fell behind 18-0. They came back and won the game by double-digits while forcing Brady to throw two interceptions and fumble twice.
All in all, Brady was 7-2 against the Bengals with one of those losses coming this past season obviously. Otherwise, he typically dominated against the stripes during his time with the New England Patriots. Bengals fans are happy to finally see him riding off into the retirement sunset.
While quarterbacks technically don't go head-to-head, Burrow can say that when his team played Brady, they're a perfect 1-0. That's pretty dang cool.