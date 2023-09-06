Joe Burrow puts Bengals fans minds at ease amid contract extension talks
Joe Burrow spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon and fielded questions about his pending contract extension. The former number one overall pick has been eligible for an extension since the offseason got underway but a deal hasn't been done yet as of this writing.
Burrow appeared relaxed about the discussions, mentioning that he wants to spend his entire career in Cincinnati. "We're working towards making that happen," he said during his press conference.
Joe Burrow wants to spend his entire career with Bengals
When the offseason began, there were four quarterbacks to keep an eye on when it came to contract extensions and Burrow was one of the four. The other three were Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson, all of whom have been extended. Herbert was the last to get extended and signed a five-year deal worth $262.5 million.
With Burrow accomplishing more than all of these guys (well, he doesn't have an MVP yet but he has a Super Bowl appearance and two title game appearances), he should eclipse that number. Burrow mentioned during his press conference that what he's looking for with his new contract has remained the same throughout the negotiations.
The Bengals will get this deal done but even if the season opens and a new contract isn't figured out yet, Burrow appears determined to stay in the Queen City and to make sure the team can still afford to keep star players. This should help put fans' minds at ease.