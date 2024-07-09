Joe Burrow ranked as one of NFL's most clutch QBs: Who's ahead of him?
Cincinnati Bengals star signal-caller Joe Burrow has quickly established himself as one of the most clutch quarterbacks in the entire NFL. But, how does he stack up in that category compared to his peers?
CBS Sports recently compiled a list of the 10 most clutch quarterbacks in the league using a few particular metrics, and Burrow came in ranked at No. 7. Here's the rationale that was provided by the outlet:
"Joe Burrow solidified his status as 'Joe Cool' with thrilling wins in each of his first three matchups against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. His conversation rates on game-tying or go-ahead drive chances are at least 40 percent across the board: regular season career, playoff career and in 2022-23. He's top 11 among current starters in all three categories.
"His clutch resume isn't perfect though. The Bengals failed to score in their last five drives of the Super Bowl loss to the Rams. They also failed to score on their final two drives of the 2022 AFC Championship game loss to the Chiefs."
Who is ahead of Burrow?
Burrow coming in at seventh on CBS' list means that six other quarterbacks were ranked ahead of him when it comes to clutch play. Those six QBs are Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, C.J Stroud of the Houston Texans and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Various statistics were used to formulate the list, but that doesn't mean it's set in stone. It's safe to say that football fans, and especially fans in Cincinnati, will have a bone to pick with this list. Off top, Burrow has had much more playoff success than Prescott in fewer seasons, and it seems like most fans would label Burrow as more clutch than the Cowboys signal-caller.
Similarly, C.J. Stround had an awesome rookie season for the Texans, but he still has to prove that he can keep it up. Meanwhile. Burrow led the Bengals to the AFC Championship in two of his first four seasons in the league.
Mahomes makes sense at the top of the list, but the rest is obviously debatable. If Burrow is able to lead the Bengals on another deep playoff run in the upcoming season, he'll likely find himself near the top of any list that ranks clutch quarterback play.