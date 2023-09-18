Joe Burrow report card for Week 2 loss vs. Ravens
How did QB1 do in his second game of the 2023 season?
The Cincinnati Bengals dropped to 0-2 for the second straight year and while Joe Burrow played better in Week 2, it wasn't enough to get the Bengals in the win column for the first time this season. The former number one overall pick finished this game with 222 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception.
It took Burrow and the Bengals offense some time to get going, as they didn't find the end zone until the end of the third quarter. From there, it did appear as though Burrow had shook a lot of the rust off, as he led the Bengals to another touchdown on the next drive.
Unfortunately, the Ravens were able to drain the clock with their run game in the final few minutes and that led to the Bengals dropping their second straight game. They'll once again have to dig themselves out of a hole to get back into the AFC North conversation.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve for his Week 2 performance?
While Burrow looked better, it took him a while to get there. Just imagine how different this game is if he and the offense figure it out sooner. Better yet -- imagine how different this game goes if Burrow doesn't have the brutal interception at the beginning of the third quarter.
The Bengals were putting together their best offensive drive of the season at that point when Burrow threw a nasty interception. This ended up leading to a Ravens touchdown to make it a 20-10 ball game and that felt like the nail in the coffin, even if Cincinnati did pull within three in the final four minutes.
I won't flunk Burrow like I did last week but his performance still wasn't mesmerizing by any means. I'll give Burrow a C- for his Week 2 performance.