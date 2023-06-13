Joe Burrow reveals who he thinks is the best QB in the NFL
During the Cincinnati Bengals' first day of mandatory minicamp, Joe Burrow spoke to the media. He was asked several different questions ranging from his contract situation to what kind of music he likes to who he believes is the best quarterback in the NFL.
While a lot of quarterbacks will say themselves, Burrow went a different route. He pointed to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the best in the league and even said that he doesn't believe it's up for debate.
Joe Burrow says Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL.
Of course Bengals fans would love to disagree with Burrow here and some probably will. He is, after all, the Bengals quarterback and has taken the team to new heights during his short time in the organization.
In just his second year at the helm, the Bengals were in the Super Bowl, thanks to Burrow. In year three, they nearly made it to a second straight Super Bowl but narrowly missed out.
The player who edged him out to make it to the Super Bowl this past year -- and went on to win both the big game and Super Bowl MVP -- was Mahomes.
Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs three years before Burrow was selected by the Bengals and during his six-year career, has played in three Super Bowls, won two titles, and been crowned MVP twice. It was hard not to respect his gutsy performance in this year's Super Bowl, especially after he suffered an injury before half time.
Burrow hasn't been a slouch by any means during his short time in the league but it's hard to realistically argue that he's better than Mahomes. Some still might point to the whole 3-1 record vs Mahomes but if that was how we gauged things, then Baker Mayfield would be considered a better quarterback than Burrow so that's not a good argument.
Maybe once Joey B wins a Super Bowl title, the argument can be made that he's better than Mahomes but right now, I'd have to agree with Burrow that there isn't any debate.
Joe Burrow has spoken.