Joe Burrow reveals his "favorite Joe" ahead of Week 1
Joe Burrow is a confident guy; It doesn't take a genius to figure that out.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback took a four-win team the year prior all the way to the Super Bowl, somewhere the team hadn't reached since the late 1980s. Burrow played a massive role in getting the team to that point and fans are excited to see what he has planned for an encore.
When speaking to the media ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup against the Steelers, Burrow said that every game calls for a different version of Joe. Comically, when asked which Joe was his favorite, he said it was the one who throws for 530 yards, which he came close to doing against the Ravens late last season (he threw for 525 yards).
Joe Burrow has a favorite version of himself and surprise -- It's the one who dominates.
Also during the press conference, Burrow said that he knows the Steelers defense will be tough. They've been one of the top defenses in the league over the past few years and he's taken some hits against them. Of course, he knows that he's up against a difficult task in facing the T.J. Watt-led defense.
After missing a chunk of his rookie season due to injury, Burrow had a tall task as he entered year two. After a shaky start to his sophomore season, he showed exactly why he was the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, leading his stripes all the way to the Super Bowl.
Burrow's confidence is key this year if the team wants to be vying for the Lombardi Trophy once again. They came up short seven months ago in Los Angeles but Thursday marks a clean slate for all 32 teams in the league. Everyone is given a fresh start as they set off on their quest to win the Super Bowl.
What will Joe Burrow do as an encore? Hopefully, his favorite version of Joe appears in every game this year and the Cincinnati Bengals win their first-ever Super Bowl. That'd be pretty freakin' sweet.