Joe Burrow reveals major change he plans to make after Bengals' 0-3 start
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow plans to make a major change following the team's 0-3 start to the 2024 NFL season.
Joe Burrow is planning to be a more vocal leader
Burrow has never been a very vocal guy in terms of leadership in the locker room, as he prefers to let his play do his talking for him. However, considering the slow start and the presence of young players on Cincinnati's roster, Burrow is planning to be a bit more vocal in his leadership.
"I'm usually a lead by example kind of guy," Burrow said. "But I think I can pick my spots to say some more things. I'll find those spots this week. ... We got a lot of young guys that we're counting on that haven't really been here before, [to] have them hear my voice more might be beneficial."
Burrow leading more with his voice could be beneficial for the Bengals, especially for the younger players who maybe aren't as familiar with the system in Cincinnati, or what it takes to find success in the NFL. Burrow is respected and revered by his teammates and peers alike, and what he says carries a whole lot of weight within the locker room, so when he speaks people tend to listen.
Hopefully this new approach from Burrow will help to Bengals bounce back from their slow start and begin to turn their season around. Sure, the odds are stacked against them making the playoffs after going 0-3 out of the gate, but it isn't impossible. Six other teams in NFL history have qualified for postseason play after starting out 0-3, so there is a precedent.
Doing so obviously won't be easy, especially considering the fact that the Bengals have yet to play a single division game so far this season. But with Burrow leading the way, there's still ample optimism inside the locker room.
"Joe gives us the ultimate belief," defensive end Sam Hubbard said. "Having that guy as our quarterback we can win any game we go into. That's not always the case in the past, but now that we have Joe that's the belief in this locker room that any game we go into we can win against anybody. That's the truth and we believe that."
The Bengals desperately need a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, as only one team in league history has rallied to make the playoffs after an 0-4 start. Hopefully Burrow's new and improved approach to leadership can help them get one.