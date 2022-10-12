Joe Burrow reveals the loudest stadium that he's ever played in
Joe Burrow is no stranger to intimidating environments.
As the quarterback at LSU for two seasons, he played in some tough stadiums, ranging from Texas to Mississippi State to Alabama and Ole Miss. None of those stadiums fazed him and as he's entered the NFL, he's shown that he's not scared of how loud stadiums can be.
In his second year as an NFL quarterback, Burrow stayed healthy for the entirety of the season and led his Bengals to the AFC Championship Game. In that game, the Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and this is where Burrow said was the loudest stadium he's played in.
Joe Burrow says Arrowhead is the loudest stadium he's played in
The good news with this answer is that Burrow and the Bengals ended up winning that game in overtime so the loud noises clearly didn't affect him. Cincinnati got off to a slow start in that one but managed to turn things around and win it in the key moments.
This weekend, Burrow and the Bengals head to New Orleans, which is familiar territory for Burrow. He played there in the National Championship Game during LSU's 2019 season and helped the purple and yellow win a title.
After that, Burrow was taken No. 1 overall by the Bengals and well -- The rest is history.
Joe Burrow will play in plenty of loud stadiums throughout his career but it's a good sign that the one he deemed as the loudest is where he's 1-0.