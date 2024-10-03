Joe Burrow reveals the one thing Bengals must do to beat Ravens in Week 5
The Cincinnati Bengals will have their hands full with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. The Bengals have struggled defending the run so far this season, and the Ravens have league's most potent ground game for the second straight season. Baltimore's backfield now features a two-headed monster comprised of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.
Through four games, Baltimore has averaged 220.3 rushing yards per performance, which is 45 more yards per game than the No.2 team, the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Bengals have allowed 145.5 rushing yards per game, and they haven't faced off against a ground game nearly as dangerous as Baltimore's. That's a scary combination.
Why the Bengals must get off to a fast start against Baltimore
So, in order to give themselves the best chance of pulling out a win over the rival Ravens, quarterback Joe Burrow revealed the one thing that the Bengals must do, and that's get off to a fast start so the Ravens can't simply sit back and run the ball all day.
"You have to, otherwise they're just going to eat the clock up and run the ball," Burrow said of getting off to a quick start. "You know how well they run it. So we have to start fast and get ourselves as many opportunities as we can.
"Have to be aggressive out the gate," he added. "Can't let the game come to you because your possessions are going to be so limited. I'm going to have to play damn near perfect. That's how I'm preparing."
He didn't say it, but it sure sounds like Burrow is preparing for a shootout with Baltimore. He knows that if the Bengals want to walk away with a win, it's probably going to need to be the offense that leads the way.
Burrow's right, too. The Ravens really aren't a team that you want to fall behind early against due to their ability to just bleed the clock with their ground game. Just look what happened to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Baltimore outscored Buffalo 21-3 in the first half, and they were easily able to maintain their lead throughout the second half.
So, if the Bengals can come out and land the first punches and knock the Ravens off balance, they'll give themselves a better chance of pulling out a win in a game that could conceivably be considered a must-win for Cincinnati. 1-4 is a tough place to be after five games. We're going to learn a lot about the Bengals in this meeting with Baltimore.