Joe Burrow's MVP odds took a massive hit after loss to Ravens
After leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season in the league, Joe Burrow was naturally a frontrunner for MVP when the season began. Five weeks into the season, however, the former Heisman Trophy winner at LSU has become a long shot to win the prestigious award.
FanDuel has given Burrow +4000 odds to be named MVP when the 2022 season is in the books. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year entered the season with +1200 odds and those odds have plummeted as the season has progressed.
Fans, of course, don't really care about Burrow being in the running for this. Naturally, the fans just want the Bengals to win games.
Joe Burrow is now a long shot to win MVP
For what it's worth, the players at the front of the pack to be crowned MVP are the obvious ones. Josh Allen leads things with +175 odds, Patrick Mahomes is in second with +400 odds, Lamar Jackson sits in third with +550 odds, and then there's Jalen Hurts with +600.
From there, things drop off quite a bit with the next player, Justin Herbert, posting +1600 odds to win MVP. After Herbert, Burrow and several other players, including Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, have +4000 odds to be the MVP of the 2022 regular season.
Rodgers has been the recipient of the past two MVP awards but he's not playing well so far. Still, it's probably not a bad thing that Burrow is tied with both him and Brady in odds for the league's most distinguished individual player award.
At this point, Bengals fans just want to see the team get back in the win column and make a run at the AFC North. If Burrow happens to impress enough along the way, then so be it, but winning is the priority right now.