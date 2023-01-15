Joe Burrow is saying all the right things
Joe Burrow wants to be the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals for his entire career. During an interview with NBC, Burrow said that he wants not only himself to stay in the Queen City but his head coach as well.
""My plan is to be here my whole career, and hopefully Zac is here my whole career," Burrow told NBC, which will broadcast the game."- Quote from Ben Baby, ESPN
Burrow is in the third year of his career after the Bengals spent the first overall pick on him in the 2020 NFL Draft and that means this offseason is the first one where he can be extended. Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson will also be due for extensions and that's where things could get tricky for this front office.
Joe Burrow wants to stay in Cincinnati forever
With some quarterbacks and potential extensions on the horizon, it's not always the simple "I want to be here for the rest of my career" comments that come along with that situation. Sometimes, quarterbacks opt not to discuss it or say it'll get figured out and not go into detail.
Burrow, however, has said that he wants to stay in Cincinnati and that's an excellent starting point for both sides. This team shouldn't take the Ravens and Lamar Jackson path when it comes to contract negotations, that's for sure.
It's going to be difficult to pay Burrow, Higgins, and Wilson while also trying to sign pending key free agents like Germaine Pratt and Hayden Hurst but Burrow believes in his front office.
""I have a lot of confidence in the front office doing their jobs in the offseason," Burrow said."- From Baby's article
The Bengals can't let the contract negotiations get ugly and that's why extending Burrow in the offseason has to be priority No. 1. Teams like the Chiefs and Bills are still able to contend for Super Bowls even after extending their superstar quarterbacks so all hope is not lost for the Bengals.
For now though, props to Burrow for saying all of the right things ahead of what could be a messy situation.