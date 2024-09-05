Joe Burrow sends clear message regarding Ja'marr Chase after star receiver returns to practice
Include Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow among those extremely happy that wide receiver Ja'marr Chase returned to the practice field ahead of the team's regular season opener against the New England Patriots.
Chase, who is seeking a contract extension with the Bengals, was a non-participant throughout the entirety of training camp and preseason play, but he was out on the field for the team's first practice in preparation for New England. After the practice, Burrow sent a clear message regarding how important Chase is to Cincinnati's success.
"Great to have him back," Burrow said of Chase. We need him to be at our best."
Did Burrow send a subtle message to Cincinnati's front office?
This isn't exactly a shocking statement. Teams tend to be better when their best players are available. Plus, a quarterback is obviously going to want his top target out on the field. But, perhaps there was more to this public statement than meets the eye. This is just spitballing, but perhaps it was a subtle attempt by Burrow to put some pressure on the front office to get a deal done with Chase before the start of the season.
Outside of the owner, Burrow is arguably the most powerful person in the Bengals organization, and while he's not the type of guy who would directly call out ownership or management, it's possible that he was using some of his power to re-emphasize just how important Chase is to the team. As a reminder, Chase went over 1,000 receiving yards and was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. He has clearly established himself as one of the best receivers in the entire league.
Or, maybe Burrow is just stating the obvious. Who knows? It's tough to tell exactly what is going on with the with Chase saga, and this is no different. The fact that Chase returned to practice seems to be a good sign, at least. It doesn't guarantee that he's going to play in the game against the Patriots, but him playing seems more likely than it would have been if he continued not to practice.
The situation remains a fluid one, but hopefully things continue to move in the right direction.