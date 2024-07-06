Joe Burrow shares interesting hobby he picked up to help with wrist injury
In his recovery from the season-ending wrist surgery that he suffered last season, Joe Burrow wanted to do anything that would help to heal and/or strengthen his wrist, including playing the piano.
Learning to tickle the ivories is something that Burrow has always wanted to do, and the wrist injury provided him with a practical opportunity to do so.
'I’m learning the piano right now, hopefully I can get pretty good at that by next offseason," Burrow said in a recent interview with Complex. "I guess it'll be pretty tough during the season, but it's helped my rehab too for my wrist, so that's something I want to get good at.
"I've always wanted to learn how to play, but this was an opportune time to work on my hand and wrist dexterity while also learning that. So it was kind of the perfect storm."
A man of many interests
Burrow is a man of many interests off of the football field. In addition to learning to play the piano this offseason, Burrow also recently made his runway debut at Paris fashion week -- something that he classified as a learning experience.
"It was definitely different from what I'm used to. I really enjoyed it," Burrow said. "A lot of great people out there that I got to meet and will continue to build those relationships, but I wanted to get out of my comfort zone a little bit. That was definitely not what I'm used to, the fashion world and the fashion people. And the fashion culture could be as far on the opposite end of the spectrum as you can from football and sports culture."
Perhaps Burrow has a future in fashion, or even in music. However, his present is completely rooted in football. Burrow is entering his fifth season in the NFL in 2024, and it's a very important one for the star quarterback. Burrow led the Bengals to the AFC Championship in two of his first four seasons in the league, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the other two seasons, including 2023.
So, the upcoming campaign will be an opportunity for Burrow to show that he can remain healthy and continue to produce at an extremely elite level. If he's able to do that, the Bengals should have a real opportunity to get back to the AFC Championship, or perhaps even capture the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.