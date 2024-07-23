Joe Burrow shocks Bengals fans with head-turning new haircut
A new NFL season represents a fresh start for fans, players and organizations alike. It also provides an opportunity for players to debut a new look, and that's exactly what Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did as he rolled in for the start of 2024 training camp.
Burrow has switched up his hairstyle a few times over the years, but this is extreme. The star QB turned heads with a bleach blonde buzzcut, reminiscent of Eminem in the early aughts. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
Perhaps Burrow has been enjoying Eminem's new album "The Death of Slim Shady" a little too much. In all seriousness though, Burrow's appearance is much less important than his health, and the latter definitely seems to be trending in the right direction.
Heading into training camp this week, Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Burrow is 100 percent healthy and fully cleared for contact. Burrow had surgery after suffering a season-ending wrist surgery last season, and the Bengals brought him back slowly, with an emphasis on maintaining his long-term health. Burrow also dealt with a strained calf muscle at the start of the 2023 season.
With Burrow being fully healthy, Taylor said expects the star quarterback to play in the preseason at some point. This is noteworthy because Burrow has taken just three preseason snaps in his entire career.
Burrow isn't the only Bengals player who entered camp with a new 'do either, as star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also appears to have traded in his longer look for a buzz like Burrow.
Perhaps we should start calling Burrow and Chase the "buzz brothers." Other suggestions are welcome, too.
At the end of the day, Bengals fans won't really care what Ja'Marr or Joe's hair looks like as long as the pair is producing out on the field, and that's exactly what they've done during their first three seasons together. Hopefully that trend continues in 2024.