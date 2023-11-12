Joe Burrow speaks the truth about one of the most frustrating losses of his career
Burrow threw 2 interceptions in the 30-27 loss
The Cincinnati Bengals lost 30-27 to the fiery Houston Texans despite the Texans trying to choke the game away. That's why after the game, Joe Burrow said this was one of the most frustrating losses he's experienced.
When asked to elaborate on why the game was so frustrating, Burrow simply responded with "You watched the game." He noted that the Texans defensive line got after him.
Joe Burrow says loss to Texans was one of most frustrating losses in his career
Burrow led the Bengals down the field on the first drive and the good guys went up 7-0 in the blink of an eye. That's when the fun stopped, however, as the Bengals managed just 34 yards for the rest of the half. The Texans led 20-7 at one point but the Bengals were able to come roaring back and make it a three-point game.
Unfortunately, on back-to-back drives, Burrow threw interceptions. The first one came after the Texans had taken a 27-17 lead but the Bengals forced the Texans off the field without further damage. The second pick came on the next drive and Burrow threw the interception in the end zone.
While those picks didn't lead to Texans points, it took away scoring opportunities for the Bengals. They lost by three points and Burrow's interceptions were key reasons why the team lost this game.
The Bengals had plenty of opportunities to win this game but they couldn't get it done. Burrow threw two picks, Tyler Boyd dropped what would have been the game-winning touchdown in the end zone, and the defense got shredded by C.J. Stroud, Devin Singletary, and Noah Brown all afternoon long. The offensive line and defensive line also failed to do their part. It's understandable why Burrow was frustrated by the loss.
At the end of the day, it's only one game but the Bengals don't have room for errors, not in the gauntlet that is the AFC North. The Browns and Steelers both won their games, moving to 6-3, and the Ravens are 7-3 and host the Bengals on Thursday night.
The Bengals cannot lose another game this season if they want to make the postseason because they're now 1-4 in the AFC so making it as a wild card might not be realistic at this point.