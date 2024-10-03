Joe Burrow's career record vs. Ravens brings uncertainty for Bengals in Week 5
Joe Burrow is the Cincinnati Bengals' ace in the pocket, literally, as he provides the team with an advantage and an opportunity to win right out of the gate. Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season, and he brought them back to the AFC Championship the following year.
Clearly, he's had some serious success over the course of his career already. However, the Baltimore Ravens are one team that he's struggled against during the regular season, which is tough because they play against each other twice every season as members of the AFC North. They're also the team Cincinnati is slated to play this weekend in Week 5.
What is Joe Burrow's career record against the Ravens?
Burrow has played against the Ravens during the regular season on seven previous occasions, and he has a 3-4 career record against Baltimore. Burrow and the Bengals dropped both games against Baltimore during the 2023 season. Cincinnati's last regular season win over Baltimore came at the end of the 2022 season. In other words, Burrow is due for a win.
But, while Burrow has a losing record against Baltimore during the regular season, he's 1-0 against the Ravens in the playoffs. Burrow and the Bengals bested Baltimore 24-17 in the Wild Card round of the 2022 postseason. Burrow threw for 209 yards and one touchdown in that game.
Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson has been stellar against the Bengals over the course of his career. The reigning NFL MVP has an 8-2 career record against Cincinnati, including three straight wins. Jackson didn't play in the playoff game between the two teams in '22 due to injury, so he's never faced Cincinnati in the postseason.
The obvious hope among Bengals fans heading into Week 5 is that Burrow will be able to snap his skid against the Ravens and improve his career regular season record against them to 4-4. By the time the season is over, Burrow could even have a winning record against Baltimore if the Bengals are able to top the Ravens twice. Hey, there's nothing wrong with some optimism, even after a slow start to the season.