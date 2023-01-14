Joe Mixon believes that the Bengals are "the big dogs of the AFC"
As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to take the stage in the playoffs for the second straight year, Joe Mixon strongly believes in his guys.
When meeting with the media on Thursday, Mixon stood pat with his take that the Bengals are the top dogs in the AFC. He mentions in the interview that he said this a few weeks ago but he still believes this is the case.
Mixon continued that the Bengals are aware that they're going to get everyone's best shot and that the rest of the conference is coming for them. He said that when this offense is taking care of the football, they "can't be beat".
Are the Bengals the best team in the AFC?
Truthfully, I'd argue that the Chiefs are still the so-called "big dogs" of the AFC simply because they've not only been to multiple Super Bowls in recent years but have won one. They've also secured the No. 1 seed this season whether we agree with how they got it or not.
The Bengals might have gotten to the Super Bowl last year but they didn't get the title. I know they're 3-0 against KC since Joe Burrow took over but until they get that coveted Super Bowl win, they can't really be the top dogs in the conference.
I definitely get Mixon's opinion here and can see it from his point of view though. The Bengals are the reigning AFC champions and they're red-hot right now. Teams are well aware of who this team is entering the playoffs this year and they're not flying under the radar like they did last year.
Will the so-called "big dogs" continue their run or will their hope for a second-straight Super Bowl appearance come to an end?