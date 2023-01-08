Joe Mixon is all of us Bengals fans with his coin flip celebration
Make no mistake about it, running back Joe Mixon is all of us right now. After scoring a touchdown in their regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, he did what will go down this season as one of the best endzone celebrations.
Take a look below to see it in all its glory...
Needless to say, this is how all of us Cincinnati Bengals fans feel about this whole "coin toss" situation the team has found itself in. In case you didn't know, if the Bengals lose this football game against the Ravens, they would have to flip a coin to see who would have home-field advantage if they have to face each other in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. This coin flip would only happen if the Ravens defeat the Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos.
Joe Mixon is all of us with his Bengals coin flip touchdown celebration
If the Bengals win the game then no coin flip needs to happen. There is also a scenario where they might have to flip a coin for home-field advantage if they end up facing the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round. Either way, Mixon decided to vent his thoughts on all this coin flip nonsense with his touchdown celebration.
In the grand scheme of things, the Bengals will hopefully not have to flip any coins today as they should take care of business against the Ravens. Considering that the Ravens decided to rest their key starters and are playing their third-string quarterback Anthony Brown, the Bengals should leave this game victorious.
At any rate, this was a clever coin flip celebration and will likely be one that gets Mixon fined by the NFL sometime next week. Regardless, it needed to be done to send a very clear message that coin flip this, coin flip that, is not anything the Bengals are excited about since they rightfully won the AFC North this season. It's crazy to think they'd be the first team in NFL history to win a division and potentially be playing on the road in a Wild Card game. It's just not fair to the Bengals in any way, shape, or form.