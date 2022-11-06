Joe Mixon bounces back with 4 TD performance in first half vs Panthers
The 2022 season hadn't been going according to plan for Joe Mixon. Entering Week 9 against the Panthers, Mixon had rushed for 432 yards and just two touchdowns on the year while failing to go over the 100-yard rushing mark.
In the first half of the Week 9 matchup against the Panthers, however, Mixon showed that he's tired of hearing about how he's "washed". He had three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in the first half alone while tallying 113 yards on the ground and 58 yards through the air.
Joe Mixon proves that he's still a major threat
Mixon's first score of the game came on the Bengals' first drive. He capped things off with a short touchdown run to put the Bengals on the board first. This was huge because of how things went for the offense in Week 8. They needed points quickly and Mixon delivered.
Mixon's second touchdown came after the team was up 14-0. He got the good guys up 21-0 with another quick touchdown run.
After Germaine Pratt picked off P.J. Walker, the Bengals were set up in the red zone once again. Who else got the ball but Mixon? He plowed into the end zone for his third rushing touchdown of the day, completing the hat trick and giving his team a 28-0 lead in the first half.
Mixon wasn't done though! Right before the half, Joe Burrow targeted Mixon in the red zone and he scampered in for his fourth score of the day but first as a pass-catcher.
This was the kind of performance that Bengals fans needed to see from Mixon because he had struggled entering this game. He wasn't breaking tackles and making guys miss like he used to be able to do with ease.
Good to see that Joe Mixon still has this kind of game in him!