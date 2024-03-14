Joe Mixon gets massive payday with new team following trade from Bengals
Joe Mixon has secured the bag for himself. The former Cincinnati Bengals running back, who the team recently traded to the Houston Texans for a seventh round pick, signed a three-year, $27 million contract extension with his new team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal include $13 million in guaranteed money.
This extension is interesting because it works to illustrate how teams value things differently. Despite the fact that he was a productive player for the franchise for seven seasons, the Bengals didn't want to continue to pay Mixon, and they traded him for that exact reason. They were originally planning to release him outright.
The Texans, meanwhile, were clearly happy to trade for Mixon and pay him some major money moving forward after losing Devin Singletary in free agency. In Houston, Mixon will join a young, upstart Texans team that already includes quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
Will either team ultimately regret their decision?
It will be interesting to see if either team ultimately comes to regret their Mixon-related decision. Mixon was a big part of Cincinnati's success on the offensive end in recent years, and the offense is definitely going to look different without him.
Cincinnati brought in Zack Moss to replace Mixon, and Chase Brown could also be in line for a bigger role, but there's no guarantee that either will be as productive as Mixon. If Mixon crushes it in a Texans uniform next season and Cincinnati's running game struggles, the Bengals could be left with some regret regarding not bringing Mixon back.
Or, perhaps it will be the Texans who feel regret after dishing out a sizable contract for a 27-year old running back in today's NFL. That's not to say that Mixon isn't worth the money, there's just no guarantees in the NFL, and many teams have been hesitant to pay big money for the position.
Time will reveal the quality level of this deal for the Texans, but in the meantime, Bengals fans will have to start getting used to seeing Mixon in a different uniform.