Is Joe Mixon playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Bills vs. Bengals in NFL Week 9)
The latest injury update for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.
By Peter Dewey
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon popped up on the injury report with a chest injury ahead of Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills.
However, it appears that he will be good to go on Sunday Night Football, according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.
Here’s the latest on Mixon – and how to bet on him in the prop market – for Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills.
Joe Mixon injury status for Week 9 game vs. Buffalo Bills
Mixon is listed as questionable for Week 9, but he is expected to play in the game – barring any setbacks.
Best Joe Mixon prop bet vs. Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 9
Joe Mixon OVER 62.5 rushing yards
This is a dream matchup for Mixon, as the Bills allow the second most yards per carry in the NFL this season at 5.1.
Mixon has cleared this rushing yards total in four of his last five games, and I wouldn't be shocked to see him do it again on Sunday Night Football.
If the Bengals are willing to stick with the run game, it should pay dividends against this Buffalo defense.
Whether you decide to tail or fade this prop play, you can come out a winner at DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 9.
Joe Mixon injury history
- Dec. 2017: Concussion – missed two games
- Dec. 2017: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – missed rest of Week 16, returned for Week 17
- Sept. 2018: Knee Tear – needed arthroscopic surgery to remove a "loose particle"
- Oct. 2020: Pedal Foot Sprain – missed rest of season
- Sept. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – did not miss time
- Dec. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – did not miss time
- Nov. 2022: Concussion
When is Joe Mixon coming back?
Mixon is expected to suit up in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills as long as he doesn’t suffer a setback.
Cincinnati Bengals next 5 opponents
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Dec. 4
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
- Akeem Davis-Gaither – questionable, knee
- Max Scharping – questionable, knee
- Joe Mixon – questionable, chest
- Josh Tupou – out, shoulder
Buffalo Bills injury report
- A.J. Klein – out, back
- Baylon Spector – out, hamstring
