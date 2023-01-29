Is Jonah Williams playing tonight? Latest Injury Update for Bengals vs. Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for their highly anticipated AFC Championship Game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Unfortunately, they'll do so down three starting offensive linemen again.
The Bengals released their final injury report for this Sunday's conference showdown, and both right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams have been ruled out after missing practice all week.
Max Scharping will make his third consecutive start at right guard after Cappa was injured in the Bengals' regular-season finale. Meanwhile, Jackson Carman will start in place of Williams at left tackle for the second game in a row.
The Bengals' offensive line exceeded any and all expectations with their performance against the Buffalo Bills last week, but they face a steeper challenge against Chris Jones and the Chiefs' defensive line this week.
Can the likes of Carman, Scharping, Hakeem Adeniji, Cordell Volson, and Ted Karras hold their own again? There's only one way to know fur sure.
The Chiefs, on the other hand, have a couple of very notable players banged up. Of course, the big storyline this week was the status of quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he injured his ankle in last week's game.
Mahomes was a full participant all week and was not given an injury status for Sunday's game. The same isn't true for tight end Travis Kelce, however, who popped up on the injury report on Friday with a back injury.
Kelce did practice fully all week, though, and is expected to play. As for wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness), that much remains unclear.
The Chiefs did elevate a pair of wide receivers from their practice squad on Saturday, which could be an indication that one or both of Hardman and Watson will be unable to play.
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report
- OG Alex Cappa - OUT
- OT Jonah Williams - OUT
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report
- WR Mecole Hardman - Questionable
- TE Travis Kelce - Questionable
- WR Justin Watson - Questionable