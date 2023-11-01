Josh Allen didn't practice on Wednesday but he still plans to play vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have their toughest test yet this season, as the 5-3 Buffalo Bills are coming to Paycor Stadium to try and get revenge on Cincy for ending their 2022 season. Some injury news that we need to talk about, however, is that Josh Allen did not practice on Wednesday.
According to Mike Garafolo, Allen was originally going to be limited during Wednesday's practice after suffering a shoulder injury in Buffalo's Thursday night win against the Bucs last week. Allen was downgraded to a "Did Not Practice" for Wednesday.
The Bills quarterback spoke to the media later and said that he's not concerned with missing practice and that he expects to play on Sunday night.
Bengals should still face Josh Allen on Sunday night despite injury
Allen and the Bills have seemed off this season so the Bengals are getting them at the perfect time. Allen has thrown for 2,165 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions through eight games this season while dashing for 189 yards and five scores with his legs. His ability to take off and run with the football is arguably his scariest trait and one that the Bengals weren't fooled by in the divisional round earlier this year.
Even though the Bengals handled Allen and the Bills with ease during that playoff game in January, every game is different. Allen and his guys will be motivated to get revenge on Cincinnati after getting humiliated in that game.
If Allen can't play (which it doesn't sound like this is something we'll need to discuss) then it'll be Kyle Allen taking the snaps for the Bills.