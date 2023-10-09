Just call Ja'Marr Chase 7/11 because he's always open
The Cincinnati Bengals got back in the win column with a double-digit win over the Arizona Cardinals to move to 2-3. Ja'Marr Chase played a major hand in the Bengals' victory, as he hauled in 15 catches for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns.
This all came one week after Chase was clearly frustrated about not getting targeted in a blowout loss to the Titans. In that interview, Chase said "I'm always f***ing open", which caused quite the stir in the media.
When asked about his performance this week and then later on X, Chase responded with "7/11", insinuating that he is, indeed, always open.
Ja'Marr Chase compares himself to a 7/11
The Bengals are now 2-3, which is the same record they held through five games a year ago. Obviously every year is different but with the offense finally figuring things out, hopefully, they can climb back into contention in their division and in the playoff picture. Had they lost this game, the playoffs might have been out of the question, truthfully.
Chase feasted against the Cardinals secondary all game long and the Bengals desperately needed that kind of production from him with Tee Higgins out due to injury. Let's hope this version of the Bengals offense continues to stick around moving forward.