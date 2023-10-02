Kentucky Bengals Fans: Win $400 Guaranteed for Betting $10 on Monday Night Football
Bet $10 on Bengals vs. Titans, win $400 in guaranteed bonus bets with these new offers at DraftKings and FanDuel
The long wait is finally over! You can now bet on your favorite teams and players in Kentucky and DraftKings and FanDuel are helping you get the party started.
Bengals fans in Kentucky who sign up with both sportsbooks and bet just $10 total on Bengals vs. Titans will be guaranteed to win $400 in guaranteed bonus bets PLUS up to $150 in no-sweat bets.
Here’s how you can lock in your guaranteed bonuses in time for today’s game:
DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code
You’re about to be treated to two offers in one with this promotion at DraftKings!
First, you’ll win $200 in bonus bets instantly upon placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Then, you can choose to opt-in to up to 3 no-sweat bet tokens (max bet $50 each) on each NFL gameday of the week, including today!
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook KY (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Bengals vs. Titans Week 4
It’s essential to meet the minimum requirements listed above to receive your bonus, so don’t skip those steps!
Since you’ll be receiving that $200 bonus instantly, you won’t have to wait to turn around and bet on more NFL action today.
You’ll ALSO be able to use one of your no-sweat bet tokens today!
If you hit, you’ll cash in! If you don’t, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bet for another wager.
Sign up with DraftKings to celebrate your first NFL Sunday with legal sports betting with $350 worth of guaranteed bonuses.
FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code
You’ll be guaranteed to win $200 in bonus bets after you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and place your first bet of $5 or more!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook KY (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Bengals vs. Titans Week 4
Again, depositing at least $10 and betting at least $5 are essential steps, so pay close attention there.
Your $200 bonus will arrive when that first wager settles. In the meantime ,you can get comfortable with FanDuel’s easy-to-use interface as you explore your betting options.
Sign up with FanDuel today to give yourself a $200 head start betting on the NFL this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER