Lamar Jackson and other Ravens who can crush Bengals' hopes and dreams in Week 5
The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens on primetime television on Sunday night, and these Ravens look ready to impress.
On paper, the AFC North appears to be a cutthroat gauntlet with no one able to break out ahead of the pack just yet. Just as we all predicted, the Jacoby Brissett-led Browns sit at the top of the table followed by the Ravens, Bengals, and Steelers.
There's plenty of optimism in Cincy that the Bengals will bounce back after a poor start to the season; after Week 1's ugly outing, Joe Burrow hasn't recorded a single pick and has thrown for six touchdowns.
Unfortunately for Bengals fans, the Ravens look like an AFC powerhouse this year, though their record doesn't necessarily show it. Baltimore held leads of 17 or more points against the Dolphins and Bills and ended up losing both those games.
Now, the Ravens turn their attention to the Bengals with only one thing on their minds: revenge.
Here are the Ravens players who can embarrass Cincy in Week 5.
Lamar Jackson
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is nipping at the heels of Josh Allen for the league MVP award, and he will enter Week 5 in the best form of his career since 2019.
Jackson has completely obliterated defenses up to this point. The league has not yet figured him out as the star quarterback put up 12 touchdowns (rushing and passing) in the last four weeks, which outscores a handful of NFL teams.
He's broken nearly a record every week, and you can bet he wants to set the record straight against the Bengals this time around.
Jackson played Cincy just once last year when the Bengals routed the Ravens 41-17, but that was when Jackson was declining in form and Baltimore was having issues with their O-line.
Now, the tables have turned. Burrow hasn't exactly been in elite form recently, and Cincy's offensive line still needs time to gel. Could a Ravens' blowout of the Bengals be brewing?
The Bills managed to shut down Lamar Jackson in the second half of the game in Week 4, and it'll be up to Lou Anarumo and a stalwart Bengals defense to try and do the same,