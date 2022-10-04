Lamar Jackson and other Ravens who can crush Bengals' hopes and dreams in Week 5
J.K. Dobbins
There's a name you haven't heard in a while. J.K. Dobbins burst onto the scene in Week 4 with two touchdowns and has given new, sharp fangs to Baltimore's rushing attack.
The Ravens were running the ball just fine in Lamar Jackson's hands, but with a true RB1 in Dobbins, Baltimore boasts a much stronger run game that features a one-two punch of Dobbins and Justice Hill.
Dobbins, a former second-round pick, rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie campaign before suffering a season-ending injury; when healthy, he embodies one of the game's most effective ball-carriers.
In two games in 2022, Dobbins has recorded 3.2 yards per attempt, besting Joe Mixon's 2.7 yards, and Dobbin's usage in the Ravens' running scheme will likely only increase throughout the season.
Dobbins may not play a huge role in the receiving game, but the Bengals need to find a way to stop him on the ground.