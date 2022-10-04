Lamar Jackson and other Ravens who can crush Bengals' hopes and dreams in Week 5
Mark Andrews
Couldn't leave out Mark Andrews on this list, could we? Tied with Travis Kelce for the best tight end in the league right now, Andrews is Jackson's favorite target and thus poses as one of the most lethal threats to the Bengals.
Andrews was contained to just 15 receiving yards against the Bills but posted monster statlines of 89-yard and 104-yard receiving games before that.
Whereas Ravens' Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are less reliable pass-catchers, Andrews and Jackson have a chemistry akin to Burrow and Chase and the QB-TE duo could wreak havoc upon Cincy's defense come Sunday.
In two games against the Bengals last year, Andrews accumulated 173 receiving yards and scored just one touchdown -- can Cincy lock him up in 2022?
The Ravens are hungry for revenge, and Week 5's matchup carries the highest of stakes in the AFC North title race. Cincinnati may not come away unscathed from this one.