Lamar Jackson's career record against Cincinnati is a major concern for Bengals fans
After getting their first victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, the Cincinnati Bengals will be looking to get their second straight win in Week 5.
Standing between the Bengals and a two-game winning streak is star quarterback, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, and the rival Ravens. Unfortunately for Bengals fans, Jackson has been extremely successful against Cincinnati over the course of his career.
What is Lamar Jackson's career record against the Bengals?
Jackson has played against the Bengals on 10 previous occasions, and he has a record of 8-2 in those games. That's a win percentage of 80. Jackson lost the first game he played against Cincinnati back in 2018, then he went on to win five straight against the Bengals. His second loss came in 2021, and he has won three straight since then.
Jackson's eight wins against the Bengals are his most against any team in the league. He has seven wins against the Cleveland Browns. It makes sense that the two teams he has the most wins against are Baltimore's division, since he plays them the most.
All 10 of Jackson's matchups against the Bengals have occurred during the regular season. The two teams met once in the playoffs during his tenure in 2022, but Jackson was sidelined for the game with an injury.
But while Jackson has had some serious success against the Bengals, the same can't be said about Joe Burrow and the Ravens. In seven prior performances, Burrow has a 3-4 career regular season record against Baltimore. But, while Burrow has a losing record against therm during the regular season, he's 1-0 against the Ravens in the playoffs, as he led the Bengals to victory in that 2022 matchup.
Obviously, the hope in Cincinnati is that Jackson walks out of Paycor Stadium on Sunday with a career record of 8-3 against the Bengals. In order for that to happen, the Bengals are going to have to try to find a way to slow Baltimore's ground game. The Ravens currently lead the NFL with 220.3 rushing yards per game, and Jackson is a big part of that.