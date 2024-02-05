Last Chance for Bengals Fans: $1,000 Bonus to Bet Against Kansas City
Unlock up to $1,000 in house money to fade the Chiefs!
Let’s be real: not many people want the Chiefs to lift the Lombardi Trophy, and certainly not Bengals fans.
Caesars Sportsbook is giving you two chances to cash in big on your rooting interest with a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000!
Caesars Sportsbook OH Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll have another chance to win with a full refund matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook OH
- Use the promo code FSNFL1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
It’s simple. Once you’ve used the promo code and made your first deposit of $10+, your first bet will automatically be backed by the house.
That means you can bet on ANYTHING in the Big Game, and why not take a shot at winning big since you’d have a second chance if you missed?
How to Bet on Niners vs. Chiefs at Caesars Sportsbook
There are tons of fun ways for you to bet on San Francisco, unique game props and more at Caesars.
Click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on the game, then click on the matchup to reveal all of the related betting lines.
You can bet on San Fran to win or cover the 2-point spread, player props, touchdown scorers, the game’s MVP and more!
Take the sweat out of betting against your dreaded rival. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook today!
Looking for another way to win betting against KC? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook. All you have to do is sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on San Fran to win. If your wager wins, you'll get $200 in bonus bets on top of your winnings! Sign up with FanDuel today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER