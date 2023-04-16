When was the last time the Bengals drafted Mr. Irrelevant?
The final pick of each year's NFL Draft is given the title of Mr. Irrelevant. Fair or not, the nickname insinuates that because the prospect was picked last that he's irrelevant. Brock Purdy proved that not all Mr. Irrelevants go on to be lackluster, as he made a huge splash during his rookie year with the 49ers.
When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals' history with Mr. Irrelevant, there's not a ton to tell there. The Bengals have only had the final pick of the draft once and the last time it happened was in 1968, which was the first year of the franchise's existence.
During that draft, the Bengals spent their final pick on Jackson State tight end Jimmy Smith who didn't do anything in the pros. It's worth noting that back in the late 60s, the drafts were a lot longer so by the time teams got to the end of the draft, the players they were getting probably weren't ready to be on the professional stage quite yet.
Smith was the final pick in the 1968 NFL Draft, which meant that he was picked in the 17th round with the 462nd pick.
Bengals history with Mr. Irrelevant
It is a little bizarre that in all of their years as a franchise, the Bengals have only held the final pick of the NFL Draft just once. That means they've only had one guy dubbed as Mr. Irrelevant and he didn't go on to do anything with them or at all.
There was a Jimmy Smith Jr. who played in the NFL as a wide receiver for over a decade and attended Jackson State. This could be Smith's son but nothing I could find states that this Smith's father played in the pros.