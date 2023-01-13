The latest playoff ticket prices for the Bengals in Wild Card game
Paycor Stadium will host a playoff game for the second straight year. This time, it's the Baltimore Ravens coming to town to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.
What do the ticket prices look like for those interested in attending the game?
Bengals vs Ravens Wild Card ticket prices
As of this writing, the cheapest ticket price on the Bengals' official website (they use Ticketmaster) is $285. Fans can get tickets at this price in Sections 248 and 249 with both being in Row 31. From there, the ticket prices climb rapidly with the most expensive ticket available online going for $500. Those tickets are in Sections 118 and 130 in Rows 9 and 10 respectively.
The prices aren't shocking when you consider that the Bengals went to the Super Bowl less than a year ago and are looking to make it back to the big game again. They're also facing a division rival in the Wild Card round so naturally, people want to come see the stripes knock off a team they hate.
Ticket prices and seats are subjected to change.