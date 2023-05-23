The latest Tee Higgins contract projection has been revealed
Will the Cincinnati Bengals extend Tee Higgins? If they do, what kind of contract could the former second-round pick out of Clemson end up receiving?
The answer to the first question is currently TBD but it's been made public that the Bengals would like to keep Higgins. The most recent quote to indicate this came from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who revealed on SportsCenter on Tuesday morning that the Bengals want to extend Higgins and Logan Wilson after Joe Burrow's contract is taken care of.
The answer to the second question is also TBD but Brad Spielberger of PFF gives us his best guess.
Tee Higgins projected to receive four-year deal worth $97 million
According to Spielberger, Higgins would ink a four-year deal worth $97 million with an annual salary of $24.25 million and $32.25 million guaranteed. This is a lot of money for a WR2 but the Bengals essentially have two No. 1 wide receivers and that's what's helped get them to this point.
While I'm all for the Bengals keeping Burrow, Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase to make sure the offense is in tip-top shape, investing that much money in three players will make it difficult to sign key free agents and keep other strong players.
Cincinnati clearly has a plan and they want to make sure their good players get paid. Maybe they find a way to make this happen while staying competitive but it's not going to be an easy feat. This could be what makes or breaks them moving forward.