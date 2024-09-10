Latest Tee Higgins update from top NFL insider is terrible news for Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals certainly could have used wide receiver Tee Higgins in their 16-10 season-opening loss to the New England Patriots. The Bengals struggled to get it going on the offensive end throughout the game -- as evidenced by the fact that they mustered just 10 total points -- and the presence of a playmaker like Higgins would have helped.
Higgins was ruled out of the game after tweaking his hamstring in practice, and the hope is that it's not an injury that will linger and that Higgins will be good to go for the second game of the season against the Chiefs in Kansas City. But, that might not be the reality.
Adam Schefter provides discouraging update on Tee Higgins
When it comes to NFL information, ESPN insider Adam Schefter is one of the most plugged-in people around, and during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he cast doubt on the likelihood that Higgins will be available for the game in Kansas City.
"We'll see how the week plays out, but I'll be surprised if he plays this week against the Chiefs."
Yikes. This is the opposite of good news for the Bengals, who really can't afford to start 0-2 for the third straight season. The team lost Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd over the offseason, and without Higgins out there during Week 1 the offense didn't look very explosive, at all, against New England.
Sure, it was only one game, and at least star receiver Ja'Marr Chase was out there after his extended absence during training camp, but he can't do it all himself. Cincinnati's offense was deadly when it had multiple playmakers at different spots all over the field. If the defense can key in on Chase and not worry as much about the players around him, that will continue to make things very difficult for the Bengals.
There's a chance that Higgins plays against the Chiefs. It's early in the week, and perhaps he'll be feeling better by gameday. But, it seems like Bengals fans should prepare themselves for the very real possibility that the team's second-best receiver won't be out on the field again in Week 2.