How to listen to the Bengals vs. 49ers game on the radio
Bengals/49ers kicks off at 4:25 PM EST on CBS
The Cincinnati Bengals are off the bye and now enter the most daunting part of their regular season schedule. Up first is a trip to the Bay Area where they'll face the 5-2 San Francisco 49ers.
While the Bengals were enjoying their week off, the 49ers were handed their second straight loss. They lost to the Browns in Week 6 and then fell to the Vikings on Monday night to sit at 5-2 after seven weeks of action.
A win would be massive for both teams because for the Bengals, it propels them to 4-3 and still keeps them alive in the AFC North race. For the 49ers, they'd snap their first losing streak since Brock Purdy took over as quarterback late last season.
How can I listen to Bengals vs. 49ers on the radio?
For those of you who can't watch on television or would rather listen to the game on the radio, if you live in the Cincinnati area, you can listen to the game on the Bengals app. You can also catch the game on WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Check out the Bengals' official website to find out where you can catch the game in your area.