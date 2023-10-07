How to listen to the Bengals vs. Cardinals game on the radio
Bengals vs. Cardinals kicks off at 4:05 EST on FOX
This is a must-win game for the Cincinnati Bengals. Sure, losing to the Arizona Cardinals wouldn't be a death sentence in the playoff standings due to them being in a different conference but if the Bengals don't win this game, they might not even be in the playoffs conversation anymore.
With a loss this weekend, the Bengals would be sitting at 1-4 and a major uphill battle the rest of the season. A win would put them at a much more manageable 2-3. It's still not an ideal record to have through the season's first five games but they had a 2-3 record through the first five games last year and that turned out okay.
The Cardinals have been a sneaky team so far this year, far exceeding the not-so-lofty expectations placed on them at the beginning of the year. A lot of people thought that the Cardinals would be bad, like worst team in the NFL and landing the number one overall pick next year bad. They haven't been though! They've been competitive in every game so far.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Cardinals on the radio
This should be an intriguing match-up so if you don't want to watch it on TV or can't watch it on TV, we've got you covered with how to listen to it on the radio.
For those who live in or near the Cincinnati area, this game can be listened to by using the Bengals app. You can also tune in to WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7) to listen to the game.