How to listen to the Bengals vs. Seahawks game on the radio
Bengals/Seahawks kicks off at 1:00 PM EST on CBS
The Cincinnati Bengals got back in the win column last week and in doing so, can now reach .500 before they get to their Week 7 bye. It won't be an easy feat, however, as the Seattle Seahawks are coming to town with a 3-1 record and fresh off their bye week.
The last time we saw the Seahawks, they were making Daniel Jones' life a living hell, sacking him 11 times and constantly getting pressure on the Giants quarterback. Now, yes, the Giants o-line is a heck of a lot worse than Cincinnati's is, but the Bengals' offensive line has been shaky so far so that's definitely a concern.
The Bengals have also struggled to contain the run and they'll have their hands full in trying to stop Kenneth Walker this weekend. They were fortunate to get a big enough lead on the Cardinals that Arizona had to abandon the run, which had been succeeding against the Bengals defense for most of the day.
How can I listen to Bengals vs. Seahawks on the radio?
For those who either can't watch the game or simply enjoy listening to the radio broadcast, we've got you covered on how you can tune into the Bengals vs. Seahawks matchup.
In-market fans can listen to the game on the Bengals app. The game can also be heard on WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The Bengals' official website has all of the stations for each city/region as well.
This should be a competitive game, as the Bengals are only slight favorites, as of this writing. The Seahawks are no slouch and will put up a tough fight. If Cincinnati drops this one, they'll be 2-4 with a road game in San Francisco looming after the bye week. That's why winning this game is pretty dang important.