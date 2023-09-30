How to listen to the Bengals vs. Titans game on the radio
Bengals/Titans kicks off at 1:00 PM EST on October 1
The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to get to 2-2 after an 0-2 start but they'll have to get past the Tennessee Titans to ensure that happens. The Titans are also hoping to move to 2-2 on the year after going 1-1 to start the season and then losing last week against the Browns.
The Bengals have owned this series recently, winning four of the last five match-ups against Tennessee and three straight. This includes the famous AFC Divisional victory that the Bengals battled for in early 2022, which propelled them to the AFC title game and later, the Super Bowl.
The Titans have been on the wrong track since that game, failing to make the postseason last year and struggling through their three games so far. That being said, it's the NFL and anything can happen on any given Sunday.
For those of you wanting to listen to this game on the radio, we've got the info you need right here.
How to listen to Bengals vs Titans on the radio
According to the Bengals official website, the game can be listened to on WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). For those who live in or near the Cincinnati area, you can also listen to the game on the Bengals app.