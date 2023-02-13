Logan Wilson had the exact same reaction as Bengals fans during Super Bowl LVII
Logan Wilson might not have been playing in the Super Bowl this year but he was certainly watching the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. One play, in particular, looked familiar to Wilson and Cincinnati Bengals fans.
With 1:54 to go in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass on third down and it looked as though the Eagles would have a chance to win the game. A flag was thrown on James Bradberry, however, and Bengals fans couldn't help but think back to last year's Super Bowl -- a game in which they lost by three points -- and remember the exact play that swung the momentum for good.
Maybe you've blocked the loss out of your mind (understandably so) but with 1:47 remaining in the game, Wilson was penalized for holding on Cooper Kupp. The penalty gave the Rams a fresh set of downs and, as we painfully know, Los Angeles went on to win the game.
Logan Wilson reflected all Bengals fans during Super Bowl LVII
Wilson was obviously watching the game because shortly after the penalty happened, he tweeted the exact same thing that Bengals fans were thinking.
Now look, I don't buy into the whole "the NFL is rigged" crap but I will say it's interesting how similar these penalties were and when they occurred in the Super Bowl. James Bradberry said himself after the game that he was holding JuJu Smtih-Schuster's jersey and was hoping to get away with it, but didn't but that won't stop people from talking about this penalty all off-season long.
Wilson had to deal with this a year ago and it was painful so he and Bengals fans know exactly how Bradberry and the Eagles are feeling right now.