LOOK: Bengals reveal uniform combination for preseason opener against Buccaneers
The wait is almost over. The Cincinnati Bengals are (finally) scheduled to play in a football game this weekend. Sure, it's preseason, but it's still football nonetheless.
The last time we saw the Bengals out on the field in a game environment was in Week 17 of the 2023 season in a contest against the Cleveland Browns. That game took place on Jan. 7, 2024 and Cincinnati pulled out a 31-14 victory. The win gave the Bengals a winning record (9-8) for the season, but the team still missed out on postseason play.
Their bounce-back campaign starts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 10, and now we know what the Bengals will look like out in the field in that game, as the team officially revealed its uniform combination for the preseason opener.
Bengals reveal uniform combo for preseason opener against Tampa Bay
The Bengals will wear their white jerseys, white pants and black socks with the classic orange-and-black striped helmet for the contest -- a solid and sleek look.
But, while the uniform combination is probably exciting for diehard Bengals fans, it's not the most noteworthy thing about this particular preseason game. That distinction goes to the fact that star quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to play in the contest.
Burrow playing in the game against the Bucs is noteworthy for a couple of reasons, the first being the fact that he's coming off of a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery. So the tilt with Tampa Bay will represent his first game action since suffering the injury and having the surgery. Fans will be extremely anxious to see how Burrow looks out on the field, even if his participation will likely be very limited.
The second reason why Burrow's status is noteworthy is because he has taken a total of three preseason snaps in his entire career. He's missed each of the past two preseasons in their entirety, so him even playing in the preseason at all is something that hasn't happened in a few years. And now we know what uniform combination Burrow and the Bengals will be wearing for his first game back in action.