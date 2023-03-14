Lou Anarumo gives an update on what might happen with Eli Apple
It's been all defense for the Cincinnati Bengals so far in free agency and that's probably why Lou Anarumo spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon. Anarumo discussed the team losing both of their starting safeties and other things pertaining to the Bengals.
When asked about Eli Apple and the team's interest in bringing him back, Anarumo said the team is open to re-signing him but they're waiting to see how the market is.
Bengals open to re-signing Eli Apple, per Lou Anarumo
Apple is an interesting player because his PFF numbers are decent and the Bengals don't make a deep playoff run in the 2021 season without him. That being said, he runs his mouth a lot and that might turn teams off of signing him, especially to a large contract.
Spotrac projects that Apple will earn a two-year deal worth $23.2 million with an annual salary of $11.6 million. That's probably more money than Cincinnati is willing to dish out to the talkative corner but if another team isn't willing to pay him that, there's a solid chance he could come back to the Queen City for a third season.
Could the Bengals use Apple for their young secondary in 2023? Absolutely.
The problem, however, is that Chidobe Awuzie is returning from an ACL injury and Cam Taylor-Britt is entering the dreaded sophomore season where a slump could happen. Do the Bengals want to have Apple as their other option or should they sign someone more proven in free agency?
This is what the team will be trying to figure out over the next few days, or even weeks.