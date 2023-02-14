Lou Anarumo passed over by the Cardinals, which is good news for the Bengals
According to Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals have found their guy and luckily for the Cincinnati Bengals, it isn't Lou Anarumo. Arizona waited until after the Super Bowl so that they could interview Jonathan Gannon of the Eagles and now he's the one they're planning to hire.
This is great news for the Bengals, who will now have both of their coordinators back for the 2023 season. Anarumo has done great things for this Cincinnati defense and fans didn't want him to go anywhere.
Lou Anarumo won't be hired by the Cardinals
While this is great news for Cincinnati, it does suck for Anarmo who deserves a shot at being a head coach. The Cardinals probably weren't the best fit for him, however, and I'm surprised they're going with a defensive-minded guy overall.
Having both coordinators return for another season means that the Bengals are in a prime position to do some damage again in next season's playoff picture, especially now that Anarumo and Brian Callahan are even more motivated to land head coaching gigs. They came close this year but time to return to Cincinnati and get to work.
If Anarumo continues to make the Bengals defense one of the best in the league in 2023, the opportunities should be there for him again this time next year.