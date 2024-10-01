Lou Anarumo provides surprising reason for Jordan Battle's lack of playing time
Safety Jordan Battle turned in a very promising rookie campaign for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. He appeared in all 17 games for the team and started in seven, recording 71 total tackles, three quarterback hits and an interception in the process.
So heading into his second season in the league, there was an expectation from many fans that Battle would play an increased role in Cincinnati's secondary, even following the free agency additions of veterans Geno Stone and Vonn Bell. However, through the first four games of the season that hasn't been the case at all.
Jordan Battle has played just two defensive snaps this season
Battle has been almost invisible so far this season, and though he's been a contributor on special teams, he has logged just two total defensive snaps. He played in 48 percent of all defensive snaps for the Bengals in 2023, so that's a pretty staggering drop off. Even with Stone and Bell occupying the starting spots, you'd think Battle would still get some on-field opportunity. But he hasn't. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo explained why.
"I think just when he came in, just started off a little bit slow in training camp, for whatever reason, and then again, [he] has kind of progressed as we've gone along," he said. "So if he continues that upward trend then we'll work him in there."
That's a pretty straightforward answer, if nothing else.
It doesn't sound like the coaching staff has given up on Battle by any means, but it does sound like he had some work to do to get back to a level where the coaching staff could trust him out on the field. And while he's not there yet, it certainly seems like he's trending in the right direction, assuming Anarumo should be taken at his word.
Coming into the season, Battle knew that his role might be reduced, but he has employed the right mindset from the jump.
"Don’t get my head down. Play my role on this team, which right now is second safety and special teams," Battle said of his role in August. "I kind of like special teams right now. I like the (new) kickoff. It’s like a one-on-one block. I can’t be blocked one-on-one.”
It's good that Battle is embracing his role on special teams, but hopefully he can also put in all the necessary work to earn more on-field opportunity at the safety spot.