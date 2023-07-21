Madden 24 Ratings Reveal: Full list of Bengals ratings
Where did the Bengals rate on Madden 24?
The ratings for Madden 24 have been released! Cincinnati Bengals fans naturally want to know what ratings their favorite players earned on the latest edition of the popular video game series. Well, here's the full list!
*Madden ratings are subject to change
Bengals Madden 24 ratings
Quarterbacks
- Joe Burrow: 95
- Trevor Siemian: 57
- Jake Browning: 52
Burrow's rating doesn't surprise me in the slightest but Siemian's should be higher. He's not a superstar by any means but he's a solid backup quarterback and his rating should reflect that.
Running Backs
- Joe Mixon: 87
- Chase Brown: 68
- Chris Evans: 68
- Trayveon Williams: 66
Mixon's rating is a lot higher than I expected it to be. He had a bit of a down year in 2022 but clearly, the video game believes that he is still a game-changing running back.
Wide Receivers
- Ja'Marr Chase: 94
- Tee Higgins: 87
- Tyler Boyd: 82
- Trenton Irwin: 71
- Charlie Jones: 70
- Stanley Morgan Jr.: 67
- Trent Taylor: 66
- Andrei Iosivas: 66
- Kwamie Lassiter II: 63
It's pretty cool to see the Bengals with three receivers with ratings over 80. Even Irwin scored a pretty respectable rating for being WR4.
Tight Ends
- Irv Smith Jr.: 75
- Drew Sample: 69
- Devin Asiasi: 63
- Tanner Hudson: 61
- Nick Bowers: 58
This is the team's weakest position group but Smith should be able to build on this rating if he can stay healthy.
Offensive Line
- Orlando Brown Jr.: 83
- La'el Collins: 81
- Alex Cappa: 80
- Ted Karras: 80
- Jonah Williams: 75
- Cordell Volson: 72
- Cody Ford: 69
- Max Scharping: 67
- Jackson Carman: 66
- Trey Hill: 63
- Hakeem Adeniji: 63
- D'Ante Smith: 61
- Ben Brown: 61
- Jaxson Kirkland: 60
- Devin Cochran: 59
- Nate Gilliam: 56
Brown should have a higher rating too but perhaps his 47 pressures from 2022 played into why he's sitting with an 83 here. It's also surprising to see Collins with the second-highest ranking for Bengals offensive linemen.
Defensive Line
- D.J. Reader: 87
- Trey Hendrickson: 87
- B.J. Hill: 80
- Sam Hubbard: 78
- Joseph Ossai: 73
- Myles Murphy: 72
- Tarell Basham: 72
- Cam Sample: 68
- Jay Tufele: 68
- Josh Tupou: 66
- Jeffrey Gunter: 64
- Zachary Carter: 64
Bengals fans are going to believe that both Reader and Hendrickson should be in the 90s range. Hill's rating also feels criminally low.
Linebackers
- Logan Wilson: 84
- Germaine Pratt: 78
- Akeem Davis-Gaither: 75
- Markus Bailey: 66
- Joe Bachie: 65
- Keandre Jones: 64
Pratt should be higher but otherwise, not a ton of complaints here.
Defensive Backs
- Chidobe Awuzie: 85
- Mike Hilton: 82
- Daxton Hill: 75
- Cam Taylor-Britt: 75
- D.J. Turner: 73
- Nick Scott: 72
- Sidney Jones IV: 72
- Jordan Battle: 71
- Michael Thomas: 71
- Tycen Anderson: 65
- Marvell Tell III: 65
- Allan George: 64
- D.J. Ivey: 64
- Yusuf Corker: 63
- Jalen Davis: 63
Awuzie gets the best ranking out of the defensive backs. Even the lowest-rated, Jalen Davis and Yusuf Corker, have respectable grades.
Special Teams
- Evan McPherson: 79
- Brad Robbins: 71
- Drue Chrisman: 70
- Cal Adomitis: 39
I'm not sure why Adomitis is rated so low but he's listed as a tight end so maybe that has something to do with it.