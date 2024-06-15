Major update regarding Tee Higgins will delight Joe Burrow, Bengals fans
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals will be happy to hear this. After missing all of voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp, wide receiver Tee Higgins is set to sign his franchise tender and is expected to be a participant at training camp as a result, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.
The Bengals designated Higgins as a franchise player for the 2024 season, and he needed to sign his tender before he could participate in activities with the team. There was some speculation about if, and when, Higgins would sign the tender, but such speculation can now be put to bed.
Joe Burrow will be happy
In addition to Bengals fans, this news will also be very well-received by quarterback Joe Burrow, who just sent a public message of support to Higgins earlier this week.
"Me and Tee are always talking," Burrow said. "I've seen Tee several times this offseason. He looks great. Whenever he's ready to come back, I'll be excited to see him."
Higgins requested a trade away from the Bengals at the onset of free agency in March, and Burrow has remained publicly supportive of his teammate throughout the offseason.
"It's no secret, our relationship,"Burrow said of Higgins back in January. "I expect Tee to be back. I think that's the sentiment in the locker room. We all want Tee back. . . . We know what kind of player he is. We know what kind of person he is. He's what being a Bengal is all about."
Higgins has been a top target for Burrow over the past four seasons, so the quarterback will be eager to continue having Higgins at his disposal next season.
A date to remember
Just because Higgins signs his tender doesn't mean that he couldn't still agree to a long-term contract with the Bengals this offseason. When it comes to that. July 15 is the date to circle on the calendar. That's the deadline for Higgins and the Bengals to reach an agreement on a long-term deal. If no deal is reached by that date, Higgins could become eligible for free agency next offseason.
While Higgins' long-term future in Cincinnati remains uncertain at this point, it appears as though he'll be out on the field for the Bengals in 2024, and that's good news for all involved.