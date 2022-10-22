Marcus Mariota and other Falcons players who can ruin Week 7 for Bengals
Grady Jarrett
Finally, perhaps the most obvious player who could ruin our Bengals Sunday is Grady Jarrett.
Jarrett leads the Falcons' defense in sacks this year. Unfortunately for the Bengals, he will likely spend most of his time lined up across from Cincinnati’s weakest spot on the offensive line, the left guard. Even when he is not sacking the quarterback, Jarrett makes life difficult for them with his seven added quarterback hits and nine pressures.
Not only is he dangerous when rushing the passer, but Jarrett is also a formidable run defender and has five tackles for loss, leading his team.
The Falcons have used Jarrett all over the defensive line thus far this season. Expect them to do the same against the Bengals. However, it would be naive to think that Atlanta will not try to exploit, more often, the matchup advantage they surely perceive as having when Jarrett lines up against rookie guard Cordell Volson.
All statistics provided by Pro Football Reference.