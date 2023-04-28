Mel Kiper Big Board: Best remaining players for Day 2 and are they a fit for Bengals
Mel Kiper big board for Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
Joey Porter Jr. - Ranked 22nd
Bengals fans were certainly surprised to see not only their team pass on Porter but also to see him fall out of the first round altogether. The Penn State product is speedy even though he's not much of a ball hawk but Cincinnati could 100% use another cornerback in their new-look secondary.
Porter probably won't be on the board long on Day 2 so hopefully if the Bengals get the chance, they move up and try to nab him. It'd be devastating if the Steelers ending up landing him with the first pick in round two.
Keion White - Ranked 31st
The Georgia Tech defensive end was a bit of a surprise invitee to the draft so it wasn't a huge surprise when he fell out of the first round. With the Bengals spending their first-rounder on Myles Murphy, it's doubtful they nab another defensive end in the second round unless it's too hard to pass up on taking White.
Michael Mayer - Ranked 32nd
For all of the talk about how good this year's tight end class is, only one heard his name called in round one and it was Dalton Kincaid. Bengals fans wanted the team to nab local prospect Michael Mayer but he slipped out of the first round. He'd be a fit for the team but I don't see him lasting until the 60th pick.